Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137,734 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.15% of PRA Health Sciences worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 147.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $105.25 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.