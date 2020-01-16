Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 117,860 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,860 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of InterXion worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in InterXion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in InterXion by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in InterXion by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 138,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of INXN opened at $86.73 on Thursday. InterXion Holding NV has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

