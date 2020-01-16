Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 126,437 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 126,437 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $208.23 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $212.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.34 and a 200-day moving average of $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

