Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 134,088 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 134,088 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 150,252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.0% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 624,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,907,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

