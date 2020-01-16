Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 142,183 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,183 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.13% of Lumentum worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 59.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumentum by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.