Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 16,165 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,078 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,278,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 259,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 489.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,805,000 after purchasing an additional 957,445 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $190.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.49. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.