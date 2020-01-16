Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 201,914 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,914 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,432 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $1,277,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $245,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

WFC stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

