Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 21,183 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,183 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,945,000 after purchasing an additional 229,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,187,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $138.95 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

