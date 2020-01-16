Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 234,668 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,668 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Shares of LOPE opened at $95.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.16. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

