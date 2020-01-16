Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 23,831 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,831 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

NYSE:RGA opened at $157.32 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average is $158.54.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

