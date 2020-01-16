Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 2,508 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.70 and a 1-year high of $140.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

