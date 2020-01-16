Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 29,116 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Teladoc Health worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from to in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at $809,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

