Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 34,950 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,950 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,659,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,289,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,460.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,053,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,799,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 49,957 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $2,361,966.96. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,455 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,344. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

