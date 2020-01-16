Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 55,000 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in Infosys by 111.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth $115,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

NYSE:INFY opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

