Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 8,486 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $585,581,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $494,102,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $49,574,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.