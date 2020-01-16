Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $6.20 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.10% of Generac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Generac by 347.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Generac by 31.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $85.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

