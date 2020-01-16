Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $7.88 Million Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of FMC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of FMC by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

FMC stock opened at $98.51 on Thursday. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FMC’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

