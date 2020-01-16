Asian Dragon (AD) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $112,333.00 and $2,574.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00039235 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004885 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000614 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

