ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €265.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €265.00 ($308.14) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €271.69 ($315.92).

