ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €315.00 by Barclays

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €315.00 ($366.28) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €271.69 ($315.92).

