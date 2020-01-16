AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $372,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,061,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

