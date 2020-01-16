Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,704.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

