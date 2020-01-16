Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target Increased to GBX 81 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assura (LON:AGR) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 81 ($1.07) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

AGR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Assura in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Assura in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 75.83 ($1.00).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 53 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

