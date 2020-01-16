Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Assurant has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assurant to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $130.73 on Thursday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $134.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

