Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) PT Raised to $57.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Assured Guaranty news, VP Jim Evans acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $35,145.00. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.84 per share, with a total value of $548,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 237,778 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,211 and have sold 42,348 shares valued at $2,045,749. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 960.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

