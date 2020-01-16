AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZN opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $51.23.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

