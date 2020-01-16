Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

LON ATYM opened at GBX 193.55 ($2.55) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.31.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.