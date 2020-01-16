AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,289,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,980 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $89,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $37.87 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $276.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

