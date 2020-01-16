Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.44. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

