Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 150,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. Audioeye has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 86.70% and a negative return on equity of 191.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Audioeye will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEYE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $9.80 price target on Audioeye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Audioeye in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Audioeye during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Audioeye by 106.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 534,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

