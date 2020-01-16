Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.23.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $190.79 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,734.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.