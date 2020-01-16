Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,147,000 after purchasing an additional 155,483 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 56,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 335,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $172.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $131.84 and a 52-week high of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

