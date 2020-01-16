AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 61,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $3,128,546.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,779.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $6,172,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,959,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

