AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,963,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 177,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $211.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.34 and a 200-day moving average of $211.25. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $178.28 and a one year high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

