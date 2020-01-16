Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aviva to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aviva to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 482.55 ($6.35).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AV opened at GBX 405 ($5.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 412.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 404.23. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.