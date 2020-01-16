Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 467.50 ($6.15).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 551 ($7.25) to GBX 461 ($6.06) in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aviva to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

LON:AV opened at GBX 405.55 ($5.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 412.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 404.23.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

