Avnet (AVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Avnet has set its Q2 guidance at $0.35-0.45 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

