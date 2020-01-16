AVX (AVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVX (NYSE:AVX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect AVX to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.90 million. AVX had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AVX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVX stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31. AVX has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

