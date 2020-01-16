B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ichor in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ichor has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ichor by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ichor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ichor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

