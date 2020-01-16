B. Riley Comments on Hercules Capital Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hercules Capital in a report released on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of HTGC opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $14.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

