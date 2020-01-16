B. Riley Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $93.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $75.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $58,095.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,541,888.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

