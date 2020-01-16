BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news impact score of -3.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) price target (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 631.40 ($8.31).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 612.50 ($8.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 575.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

