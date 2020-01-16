BAE Systems (LON:BA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 715 ($9.41) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 700 ($9.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 613 ($8.06) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) price objective (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.90 ($8.33).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 611.72 ($8.05) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 575.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 554.22. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.