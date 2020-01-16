Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,933,000 after purchasing an additional 681,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after acquiring an additional 628,859 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,043,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,427,000 after acquiring an additional 373,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Baidu has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $186.22. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.77.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

