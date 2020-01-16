Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given Media Impact Rating of -4.00

Press coverage about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Bank of America’s ranking:

Shares of BAC opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.74.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

