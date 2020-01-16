Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $147.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 140,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.