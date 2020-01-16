Bank of New York Mellon Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

NYSE BK opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

