Bankers Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 5.35 (LON:BNKR)

Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bankers Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,018 ($13.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 52.43 and a quick ratio of 52.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 984.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 952.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Bankers Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 8.97 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,004 ($13.21).

In related news, insider Susan Inglis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 946 ($12.44) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($62,220.47).

About Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

