Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News coverage about Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Baozun earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Baozun’s ranking:

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 3.03. Baozun has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.