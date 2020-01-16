Barclays Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €90.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.94 ($92.95).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €74.79 ($86.97) on Thursday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.01.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

